Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 21:38 Hits: 6

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) on Wednesday urged the GOP to steer away from what she called a "Trump cult of personality" while vowing to continue speaking out amid backlash from her congr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/552023-cheney-says-shell-keep-speaking-out-no-matter-what-the-short-term-political