Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 16:10 Hits: 10

Former President Trump is teasing that his supporters will be "very happy" with his decision on whether to run in the 2024 White House race."The answer is I'm absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announc...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/551704-trump-teases-2024-decision-supporters-will-be-very-happy