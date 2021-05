Articles

The archbishop of San Francisco, Rev. Salvatore J. Cordileone, is calling for Holy Communion to be withheld from Catholics who support abortion rights, which may cause some friction in his congregation, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)...

