Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 11:39 Hits: 4

The Lincoln Project is taunting former President Trump in a new attack ad, saying the former president got "played" by the Republican establishment in Washington, D.C."The swamp won, Donald," a narrator says as the ad ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/551420-lincoln-project-trump-lost-to-swamp-mcconnell