Intern IDs, Lincoln’s ghost and vaccines on Mars: Congressional Hits and Misses

Friday, 30 April 2021

President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress was interrupted by an unidentified cellphone, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi elbow-bumped Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Ted Cruz struggled to keep his eyes open.

Meanwhile, Rep. Derek Kilmer talked about the biggest lesson learned while interning for a lawmaker in the 90s, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was haunted by Abe Lincoln’s ghost.

