Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 17:00 Hits: 8

Liz Cheney said that Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell - not Donald Trump - are the leaders of the Republican party. At a GOP gathering focused on policy, she said she's not ruling out a future bid for the White House....

