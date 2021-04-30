Biden goes even bigger on spending

Articles

President Joe Biden outlined his plan for spending big on key areas in his prime-time address to Congress, calling for over $4 trillion in new spending with tax hikes on corporations and upper-income households. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss the hurdles Democrats will face trying to pass the proposal.

