Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 14:25 Hits: 4

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema's (Ariz.) opposition to filibuster reform is scoring them points among voters in their states, according to conservative polling obtained by The Hill.A pair o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/551139-manchin-sinema-filibuster-support-scores-political-points-back-home-gop