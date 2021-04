Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

As arts patrons strolling around a First Friday walked through downtown Phoenix in early March, they passed a giant projection cast against a building: "Tell Kyrsten Sinema, End The Filibuster."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/550604-arizona-activists-pressure-sinema-over-filibuster-reform