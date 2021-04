Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 15:39 Hits: 10

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday pronounced President Biden's first 100 days a massive disappointment and accused the president of breaking his campaign promise to bring the nation together in t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/550689-mcconnell-accuses-biden-of-breaking-promise-to-unify