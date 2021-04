Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 21:29 Hits: 14

President Biden's first 100 days in office have been aggressive on policy, but subdued on style.Biden, a 78-year-old former vice president and centrist senator who was far from the first choice of most progressives...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/550572-bidens-first-100-days-is-stylistic-antithesis-of-trump