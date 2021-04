Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 18:27 Hits: 9

The FBI is launching an investigation into the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr., which happened in North Carolina on April 21."Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the E...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/550506-fbi-launching-investigation-into-brown-shooting-in-nc