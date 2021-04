Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 21:52 Hits: 8

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) isn't planning to attend President Biden's first joint address to Congress on Wednesday and will instead give his ticket to another GOP lawmaker. Scalise told reporters at the House GOP retreat in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/550361-scalise-wont-attend-bidens-speech-on-wednesday