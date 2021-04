Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 11:42 Hits: 3

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" defended former President Trump's response to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying Trump told him he would "put something o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/550220-mccarthy-defends-trump-response-to-deadly-jan-6-riot