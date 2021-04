Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 12:58 Hits: 3

The U.S. Census Bureau will release the first results of its decennial survey on Monday after a decade of explosive growth in Sun Belt states that will shift power in the House of Representatives.Acting Census Bure...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/550234-census-bureau-to-release-congressional-apportionment-numbers-as