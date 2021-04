Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 23:01 Hits: 0

Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to visit the European Union (EU) this summer, more than a year after nonessential travel was suspended between the U.S. and Europe amid the p...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/550203-eu-official-vaccinated-americans-can-visit-this-summer