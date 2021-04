Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 03:32 Hits: 6

The Washington state Senate passed a new capital gains tax on the sale of high-profit stocks, bonds and other assets on Sunday, sending the bill to the desk Gov. Jay Inslee (D).The measure, if si...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/550216-washington-state-passes-new-capital-gains-tax