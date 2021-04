Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 15:05 Hits: 0

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) accused President Biden of taking "destabilizing" actions during his first months in the Oval Office, arguingĀ during a "Fox News Sunday" appearance that the president's foreign policy has been...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/550159-graham-biden-has-been-very-destabilizing-in-first-100-days