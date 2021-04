Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 12:10

GOP House members on Thursday erupted in heated opposition after Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) condemned their objections to Washington, D.C., statehood as “racist trash” during a speech on the chamber floor.“I have had enough of my...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/549895-heated-argument-erupts-after-rep-mondaire-jones-calls-gop-objections-to-dc