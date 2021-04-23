Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1
Rep. Glenn Grothman called out Cardi B for her Grammys performance that some of his constituents apparently found upsetting. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer talked about the “unofficial American holiday — 4/20,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lost power at an electric vehicle event and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exchanged words during a House floor vote.
[Also watch: ‘What’s my vote supposed to be?’ — Congressional Hits and Misses]
The post Cardi B, 420 and a Green New Deal debate: Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.
Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/04/23/cardi-b-420-and-a-green-new-deal-debate-congressional-hits-and-misses/