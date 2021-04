Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 22:20 Hits: 1

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said he is “hopeful” after having surgery on his remaining eye but that he is still not “out of the woods.”Crenshaw first announced earlier this month that he would be “effectively blind” for a month to have surgery to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/550049-crenshaw-hopeful-but-not-out-of-the-woods-after-eye-surgery