Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 01:59 Hits: 1

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) on Saturday evening called on the Biden Administration to release its supply of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to countries experiencing a surge in coronavirus...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/550137-krishnamoorthi-calls-on-biden-to-release-us-astrazeneca-vaccine-stores-to