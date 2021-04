Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 16:04

President Biden on Saturday formally declared that the massacre of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago was "genocide," a move that is likely to exacerbate tensions with Turkey....

