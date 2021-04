Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 17:22 Hits: 2

The city of Albuquerque has referred a $211,175.94 billĀ for former President Trump's reelection campaign rally in 2019 to a professional debt collection agency.The outstanding invoice has rema...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/549974-city-of-albuquerque-refers-211k-trump-campaign-bill-to-collection-agency