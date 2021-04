Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 14:36 Hits: 4

Officials at a Virginia military base are conducting an internal review after TikTok videos showed a woman harassing several Black soldiers at an IHOP before cursing out another patron who intervened.Two ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/549697-army-investigating-after-4-black-soldiers-harassed-at-virginia-ihop