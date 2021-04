Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:08 Hits: 8

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) was the lone senator to vote against legislation on Thursday aimed at combating a surge in anti-Asian American hate crimes.Hawley, a potential 2024 presidential contender, called the bill "...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549802-hawley-votes-against-anti-asian-hate-crime-bill