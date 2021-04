Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 21:29 Hits: 6

The chairman of the top outside group dedicated to electing Republican attorneys general has resigned his position in the wake of a show of force by rivals from other states, months after it supported a rally with then-Pr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/549840-gop-attorneys-general-group-in-turmoil-after-jan-6-trump-rally