Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 18:29 Hits: 12

Stocks fell sharply Thursday following a report that President Biden would propose increasing the capital gains tax for wealthier Americans, making them pay more tax on profits...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/549786-stocks-sink-on-news-of-biden-plan-to-hike-capital-gains-tax