Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 22:33 Hits: 2

A group of conservative GOPÂ lawmakers called on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to block the nomination of David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).In a letter led by Arizona Rep....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/549614-conservative-house-members-call-on-senate-to-oppose-atf-nominee