Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 12:46 Hits: 3

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) has declared a state of emergency and is sending 250 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement at the border with Mexico. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/549417-arizona-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-sends-national-guard-troops