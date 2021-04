Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 18:45 Hits: 6

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) broke with Republican ranks on Wednesday to advance the nomination of Vanita Gupta for associate attorney general.Murkowski joined all Democratic senators in voting to advance Gupta...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549532-murkowski-breaks-ranks-to-advance-controversial-biden-nominee