Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 12:44 Hits: 0

Former President Trump on Monday suggested that a widely criticized elections law recently passed in Georgia is not restrictive enough and said Republicans in the state weakened the bill out of fear of being "called racis...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/549147-trump-georgia-republicans-afraid-to-be-called-racist-before-passing