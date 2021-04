Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 20:24 Hits: 12

The Supreme Court on Monday denied appeals from three people who sought to have their right to own guns reinstated after being convicted of nonviolent crimes, a move that disappointed gun rights advocates....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/549071-supreme-court-declines-to-take-up-three-gun-ownership-cases