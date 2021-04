Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Conventional wisdom in Washington is that the party in control of the White House usually loses congressional seats in the midterms.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/548924-polls-suggest-house-democrats-will-buck-midterm-curse-and-add-to-their-ranks