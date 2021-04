Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 17:27 Hits: 7

The MyPillow company, whose CEO Michael Lindell has helped former President Trump peddle baseless claims of widespread election fraud, is counter-suing Dominion Voting Systems over Dominion's defamation lawsuit...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/549022-mypillow-files-counter-suit-against-dominion