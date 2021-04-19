Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers to leave Congress next month

Articles

Ohio Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who had been viewed as a possible candidate for the state’s open Senate seat, said Monday he would depart Congress next month to take a lobbying job instead.

The six-term former bank executive plans to join the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO, Stivers said on Twitter.

It’s the second seat in the Ohio House delegation to go vacant this year. The state was already preparing for a special House election in November to replace ex-Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, who joined the Biden administration as secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Fudge’s deeply Democratic 11th District will hold a primary on Aug. 3, which will likely be the real contest.

Stivers’ departure comes amid speculation he might run for Senate to succeed the retiring Sen. Rob Portman in 2022. Stivers’ campaign disclosed that it had hauled in nearly $1.4 million in the first quarter of this year.

Republicans said they had heard the chamber was pursuing Stivers.

“This has been talked about on and off for weeks, if not months in Republican circles,” said Bruce Cuthbertson, an Ohio Republican who served as an aide to former Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio. He said rumors went back and forth as to whether Stivers would run for Senate or take the chamber offer.

Republicans in the running for Portman’s seat have sought the backing of former President Donald Trump, whom Stivers criticized for not doing enough to stop the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

“I think the president should have done much more to stop this and, unfortunately, he did not do enough to stop this, and in some cases, encouraged it and that’s unfortunate and I think that is absolutely wrong,” Stivers had said, according to news reports.

Few names have emerged as potential successors, in part because all House districts will be redrawn to reflect the results of the 2020 census.

“Some people might be keeping their powder dry because they want to see what the district looks like,” Cuthbertson said.

Background as banking lobbyist

Stivers’ new job is a return to his professional roots. Before joining Congress, he worked as a lobbyist for Bank One.

His background in banking and securities fostered his preference for deregulation in the industry. In 2018, language from two of his bills became law. Included in a comprehensive banking measure was a proposal he introduced to require states to issue temporary licenses to make it easier for registered loan originators to transition between bank and nonbank entities or from one state to another. The other, which requires the Securities and Exchange Commission to simplify the offering, filing and registration procedures for business development companies, was added to an omnibus appropriations bill.

Stivers also focused on veterans’ mental health. “I know people, friends, who committed suicide after serving,” he said in a CQ profile. “We have a mental health crisis in this country … starting with veterans is the easiest thing to do because we have a Veterans Administration that’s supposed to help them.”

For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio's 15th Congressional District. Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order. April 19, 2021

In his announcement, Stivers said he was excited about the move, adding it would allow him to continue work “to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order.”

Stivers chaired House Republicans’ campaign arm in the 2018 election cycle. After Democrats reclaimed the majority, he did not seek a second term running the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Stivers at times clashed with the extreme right-wing of his own party and, during the Trump era, decried a lack of civility in the nation’s politics. “Our politics have gotten very partisan and personal,” Stivers said in 2018, noting his effort with fellow Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat, in a Civility Caucus. The point of that caucus, he said in a news release at the time, aimed “to show people there is a better way and to help all 300 million Americans understand there is a way you can disagree without being disagreeable.”

GOP angered at corporations

Stivers’ move to the business lobby comes as members of his party have stepped up criticism of the corporate sector in response to the backlash from some businesses against efforts by GOP state legislators to enact new election laws, including voter identification requirements.

Sen. Rick Scott, the Florida Republican who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, for example, recently wrote in an op-ed that corporations’ “virtue signaling,” such as moving Major League Baseball’s all-star game out of Georgia, would have policy consequences from Republicans.

“There will be no number of well-connected lobbyists you can hire to save you,” Scott wrote. “There will be no amount of donations you can make that will save you.”

Stivers was first elected in 2010 and voters in the 15th District backed him for another term in November, 63 percent to 37 percent. He serves on the House Financial Services Committee, and is ranking Republican on the subcommittee on housing, community development and insurance.

Financial Services is a panel that not only sets up lawmakers to raise campaign money but also can position them for lucrative gigs after Congress.

“Rep. Stivers is a great get for the Ohio Chamber,” said lobbying headhunter Ivan Adler, who runs the recruiting firm Ivan Adler Associates. “His Financial Services Committee experience will come in handy when advocating for their issues.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a statement calling Stivers “a true friend of business.”

The previous head of the Ohio Chamber, Andrew E. Doehrel, who announced his retirement last year, made $570,000, according to 2018 tax documents filed by the organization.

Though it’s unusual for sitting lawmakers to depart Capitol Hill early for a lobbying job, it does happen. Tiberi, for example, left Congress early to take the reins of the Ohio Business Roundtable in January 2018.

Jessica Wehrman contributed to this report.

