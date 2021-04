Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 16:35 Hits: 6

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday threw his support behind the PRO Act, union-backed legislation to promote labor organizing.The PRO Act would block "right-to-work" laws, which allow people who benefit from unio...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/549004-manchin-throws-support-behind-union-backed-pro-act