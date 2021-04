Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 22:17 Hits: 5

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) on Sunday said she is “hopeful” that Congress will come together to pass police reform in the wake of two recent fatal police shootings of people of color.When asked where things stand on negotiations for a bipartisan...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/548919-bass-hopeful-on-passing-police-reform-the-republicans-that-i-am