America First Caucus a crazy idea, John Boehner says

Former House Speaker John Boehner on Sunday called the plan of some House Republicans to form an America First Caucus crazy.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Boehner said, "I can tell you that this so-called America First Caucus is one of the nuttiest things I've ever seen."

Reports surfaced last week that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) were leading an effort to form a Republican caucus built around "Anglo-Saxon political traditions" that was designed, among other things, to combat immigration to maintain those traditions. Greene on Saturday distanced herself from the proposal, while offering support for the rationale behind it. “America First policies will save this country for all of us, our children, and ultimately the world,” she said.

"I have no idea how this even showed up," said Boehner, who served as speaker from 2011 to 2015.

"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd referred to the idea of the America First Caucus as the latest example of white supremacy surfacing in the Republican Party.

"America is a land of immigration," Boehner said. "We've been the world's giant melting pot for 250 years. And we ought to celebrate the fact that we are this giant melting pot. And to see some members of Congress go off and start this America First Caucus is — it's the silliest thing I've ever seen. And Republicans need to denounce it."

Boehner said one of the top regrets from his time as leader of the House was the failure to reach a deal on immigration reform with former President Barack Obama.

"Our immigration system is a mess. It's broken from top to bottom. And it needs to be fixed so that it's fairer for Americans who are here and fairer for those who are trying to come here," said Boehner, whose memoir, "On the House," was released last week.



