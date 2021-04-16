Photos of the week ending April 16, 2021

Articles

Friday, 16 April 2021

Recess is over, and Congress is back in Washington.

After a two-week Easter break, Congress returned to Washington on Tuesday, with their first order of business to honor fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer Billy Evans.

CQ Roll Call also went on the road this week, heading to New Mexico and Texas for a trip to the border and we’ve gotta say — it felt good to get out.

Here’s the week as captured by our photojournalists:

The sun sets over the west Texas desert near Valentine, Texas, on Saturday.A boy flies a kite on the National Mall near the Washington Monument on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Phuc Tran receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from pediatric nurse practitioner Heidi Johnson at Grubb’s Pharmacy on Capitol Hill on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)House Oversight and Reform Committee members, from left, Scott Franklin , R-Fla., Ralph Norman , R-S.C., Fred Keller , R-Pa., Glenn Grothman , R-Wis., ranking member James Comer , R-Ky., and Yvette Herrell , R-N.M., pose for a group photo during their tour of the border wall on the Johnson Ranch near Columbus, N.M., on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Scott Franklin , R-Fla., takes a selfie in front of piles of unused border fence during the tour of the border wall on the Johnson Ranch near Columbus, N.M., on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A U.S. Capitol Police Officer attends the service for Officer William “Billy” Evans in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Evans was killed when a driver rammed the north barricade of the Capitol on April 2. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)The military honor guard carries the casket of Evans into the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)President Joe Biden picks up a toy Capitol dome for Abigail Evans, 7, the daughter of Evans, during the memorial for her father in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Abigail Evans and her mother, Shannon Terranova, pay respects as Evans’ remains lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify during the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)The U.S. Capitol dome is framed by red tulips on the East Plaza on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A cleaning crew stages outside the Union Station Metro stop in Washington to conduct a cleaning and disinfecting of the subway station on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

