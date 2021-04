Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 20:18 Hits: 4

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) on Friday slammed GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) for leading efforts to form the "America First Caucus," telling the House Republicans to "take yo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/548744-lieu-to-greene-and-gosar-take-your-nativist-crap-and-shove-it