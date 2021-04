Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 15:14 Hits: 3

Johnson & Johnson privately asked rival vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer to join the company in its effort to evaluate blood clot risks in its coronavirus vaccine, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/548652-jj-privately-asked-rival-vaccine-makers-to-probe-clot-risks