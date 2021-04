Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 22:42 Hits: 1

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, introduced a proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday to maintain the size of the Supreme Court at nine justices.The amendment, which has no path to succeed with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/548570-house-republican-proposes-constitutional-amendment-to-prevent-supreme-court