Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 20:52 Hits: 5

The long-overdue report was triggered by widespread objections after one D.C. Guard helicopter hovered low enough over protesters to create a deafening noise and spray protesters with rotor wash.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/p74r6zuj2wU/