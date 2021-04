Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:41 Hits: 1

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Tuesday said it was "hard to believe" Brooklyn Center, Minn., Police Chief Tim Gannon's statement that the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright meant to fire a stun gun and not a handgun.Gannon...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/548206-maxine-waters-hard-to-believe-officer-meant-to-use-taser-on-daunte-wright