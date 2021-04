Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 17:37 Hits: 1

Rep. Julia Letlow (R-La.) was sworn into office on Wednesday after winning a special election to replace her late husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications before his term was set to begin this year.With Letlow now officially a member...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/548228-julia-letlow-sworn-in-as-house-member-after-winning-election-to-replace-late