Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 16:22 Hits: 2

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said that Costco is going to stop carrying his products over his claim that there was widespread fraud during the 2020 election."Costco basically did a slow cancellatio...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/547944-my-pillow-ceo-mike-lindell-says-costco-has-stopped-selling-his