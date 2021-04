Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 17:34 Hits: 6

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that they would not file charges against the U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.Babbitt, who was 35, was one of th...

