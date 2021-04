Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 12:07 Hits: 0

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases specialist, on Wednesday, said that he sees "similarities" between clotting issues that have arisen in a small handful of patients who took the Johnson & Johnson COV...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/548117-fauci-strong-similarities-between-johnson-johnson-astrazeneca-clotting