Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 11:00 Hits: 2

Living in fear for the foreseeable future seems to be the overall message that many Americans are hearing from more than a few doctors who really need to get their media-exposure diets under control.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/547826-fauci-fatigue-sets-in-as-top-doc-sows-doubt-in-vaccine-effectiveness